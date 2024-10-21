Russia-DPRK Alliance Dispels Myths Of Moscow's Might - Ukraine's Envoy To UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's dependence on North Korean arms and manpower exposes myths about Moscow's "might", according to Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN.

The spoke at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

He recalled that“protecting its accomplice (N – ed.), Russia has undermined the monitoring mechanism for sanctions compliance” when it blocked the extension of the mandate of the monitoring mission with its veto, and on April 30 it was suspended.

"This has once again proved that the mafia in Moscow has nothing to do with the purpose for which the Security Council exists," Kyslytsya emphasized.

Southmulls help to Ukraine amid reports of DPRK engagement with Russia

It also became obvious that " all of Russia's might is a bluff” and that it is“a gas station with a nuclear bomb," he added.

Since 2023, Pyongyang has been supplying weapons and munitions to Moscow, including ballistic missiles, in violation of multiple SC resolutions. In fact, the DPRK has become the main supplier of ammunition to Russia, thus fueling and prolonging its war against Ukraine, the diplomat stressed.

This is“yet another blow to the myth” of the“world's second-strongest army”, which in reality“is begging from global outcasts”, not only for weapons but also for manpower, he noted.

Zelensky's Office: Kremlin using fake transit scheme to get sanctioned goods from EU

According to Kyslytsya, whereas at the beginning of the invasion most Russian citizens killed in action were from indigenous peoples and other non-Russian ethnic communities, "now Moscow headhunts impoverished citizens from third countries, once again exposing the deeply racist, neocolonial nature of its regime".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, the UN Security Council discussed the situation of Ukraine related to Russia's ongoing war of aggression.