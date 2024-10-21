Ambassador: Cooperation With BRICS Is Of Particular Importance
10/21/2024 9:08:44 PM
Strengthening cooperation with BRICS meets Azerbaijan's national
interests.
Azernews reports that the ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, said this in an interview
with "Tataristan-24" TV channel.
The diplomat emphasized that this interaction "organically
corresponds" to the consistent course of official Baku towards the
formation of a fair world order, and the creation of equal
opportunities for development for all states.
"On the one hand, Azerbaijan is a supporter of increasing the
UN's authority, its role, and efficiency as a universal
organization called to play a central coordinating role in
international relations, and on the other hand, it shares the
ideology of a multipolar world, the formation of a world order that
excludes the creation of dividing lines and free from double
standards. In this context, cooperation with a prestigious
organization like BRICS is of particular importance. Because the
BRICS account for approximately 35% of the Earth's land area, 45%
of the world's population, 30% of the world's GDP, more than 40% of
the world's oil production, and 70% of the world's reserves of rare
earth minerals, the basis of the industrial revolution," Ambassador
Mustafayev noted.
He also emphasized that BRICS is aimed at the global South, a
region where Azerbaijan traditionally plays an important and often
proactive role.
"All these examples show that the policy of Azerbaijan
harmoniously corresponds to the ideology and practice of BRICS on
supporting the principles of multipolarity and increasing the role
of developing countries in world politics and economy," he
emphasised.
"Baku's interest in activating cooperation with BRICS is a
legitimate continuation of its strategy of a balanced approach to
world politics and international cooperation issues. Especially at
the current stage of international relations, as President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech in the Milli
Majlis on September 23, the security architecture formed after the
Second World War has been almost destroyed," the Ambassador
concluded.
