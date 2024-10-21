Ambassador: Cooperation With BRICS Is Of Particular Importance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Strengthening cooperation with BRICS meets Azerbaijan's national interests.

Azernews reports that the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, said this in an interview with "Tataristan-24" TV channel.

The emphasized that this interaction "organically corresponds" to the consistent course of official Baku towards the formation of a fair world order, and the creation of equal opportunities for development for all states.

"On the one hand, Azerbaijan is a supporter of increasing the UN's authority, its role, and efficiency as a universal organization called to play a central coordinating role in international relations, and on the other hand, it shares the ideology of a multipolar world, the formation of a world order that excludes the creation of dividing lines and free from double standards. In this context, cooperation with a prestigious organization like BRICS is of particular importance. Because the BRICS account for approximately 35% of the Earth's land area, 45% of the world's population, 30% of the world's GDP, more than 40% of the world's oil production, and 70% of the world's reserves of rare earth minerals, the basis of the industrial revolution," Ambassador Mustafayev noted.

He also emphasized that BRICS is aimed at the global South, a region where Azerbaijan traditionally plays an important and often proactive role.

"All these examples show that the policy of Azerbaijan harmoniously corresponds to the ideology and practice of BRICS on supporting the principles of multipolarity and increasing the role of developing countries in world politics and economy," he emphasised.

"Baku's interest in activating cooperation with BRICS is a legitimate continuation of its strategy of a balanced approach to world politics and international cooperation issues. Especially at the current stage of international relations, as President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech in the Milli Majlis on September 23, the security architecture formed after the Second World War has been almost destroyed," the Ambassador concluded.