Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 23.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The cloud point of sale (POS) market has seen exponential growth in recent years, projected to increase from $5.75 billion in 2023 to $7.04 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the shift to cloud computing, the rise of mobile commerce and omnichannel retailing, cost efficiency and scalability, rapid deployment and updates, and integration with other cloud services.

The cloud point of sale (POS) market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, projected to reach $16.34 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including a heightened focus on data security and privacy, the rise of mobile payments and contactless transactions, the need for scalability and flexibility to support business growth, integration with e-commerce platforms, and the global expansion of businesses.

The increasing demand for e-commerce applications is expected to drive the growth of the cloud POS market. E-commerce refers to the exchange of funds and data through an electronic network, primarily the internet, along with the trading of goods and services. Cloud POS enhances e-commerce applications by allowing them to seamlessly operate both in-store and online, enabling rapid adaptation to market changes. Furthermore, it simplifies the integration of various payment options for e-commerce applications, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Key players in the market include PAR Technology Corp., Cegid Group, Celerant Technology, Clover network Inc, Square Inc., Toast Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc., Revel Systems Inc., ShopKeep, Vend Limited, TouchBistro Inc., Upserve Inc., NCR Corporation, Heartland Payment Systems LLC, Shopify Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Salesforce. com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, First Data Corporation, Global Payments Inc., Ingenico Group, Verifone Inc., Adyen N. V., Worldpay Inc., Fiserv Inc., Elavon Inc.

Key players in the cloud POS market are developing innovative solutions, such as a new quick service POS system, to enhance their profitability. This quick service POS system is a streamlined point-of-sale solution tailored for fast-paced service environments, enabling rapid transactions and efficient order processing in quick-service restaurants and similar businesses.

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Retail & E-Commerce, Restaurant, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud point of sale (POS) refers to an online point of sale system that allows business owners to accept payments over the internet instead of relying on a desktop computer. With cloud-based POS systems, operators can store transaction, inventory, employee, and other business data on a remote server. This technology enables business owners to manage their operations more efficiently, as transactions are processed more quickly and securely, and extensive data tracking is facilitated through cloud point of sale systems.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud point of sale (pos) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud point of sale (pos) market size, cloud point of sale (pos) market drivers and trends, cloud point of sale (pos) market major players and cloud point of sale (pos) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

