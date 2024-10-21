31St China Yangling Agri High-Tech Fair To Open On Oct. 25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YANGLING, China, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 31st China Yangling Agri High-Tech Fair will kick off in the agricultural sci-tech hub Yangling City in west China's Shaanxi Province on October 25 and last until October 29, with the theme centering on a new future of with new quality productive forces.

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The five-day fair will see exhibitions, conferences, and trade match-making, as well as new product launches, highlighting international exchanges and cooperation with participation from over 1,800 companies from 49 countries, including SCO member states, the Netherlands, and Japan.

During the event, a roundtable meeting on modern agricultural development in the SCO will be held, with the attendance of nine deputy ministerial-level officials from relevant countries. For the first time, all 26 countries, including the 10 member states of the SCO, 14 dialogue partner countries, and 2 observer countries, will participate in the event. In terms of exhibitions, the event seeks to integrate offline and online activities, combine indoor and outdoor events, and coordinate domestic and international efforts by setting up four sections of indoor exhibition, field exhibition, online exhibition, and overseas exhibition.

The indoor exhibition covers an area of 100,000 square meters and includes various sections such as the display of agricultural high-tech achievements, international agricultural exchange and cooperation, Shaanxi's characteristic modern agriculture, practical agricultural technology promotion, smart agricultural machinery and equipment, exhibition of famous, special, and excellent new products, agricultural culture, and a market for seed display and trading.

The field exhibition focuses on showcasing agriculture technologies, varieties, and models. It includes 7 comprehensive demonstration sites and 13 visiting points throughout the Yangling area, providing a visual display of agricultural technological innovations in the city. Visitors can witness the Shaanxi farmland and soil pavilion, where they can learn about high-standard farmland water-saving models and industrial models, the application and promotion of digital technology in farmland, plant restoration techniques, as well as comprehensive applications and effects of microbial restoration techniques and soil improvement.

The fair will also feature online exhibitions, conferences, transactions, and management activities. Live-streaming sales will be conducted, providing a full-service and immersive new experience for exhibitors and participants. Audiences can stay informed and witness the grandeur of the fair without leaving their homes.

The overseas exhibition, relying on open platforms such as the SCO Agricultural Base and the Yangling free trade zone, is being held from October 15 to October 22 at the SCO Agricultural Base China (Shaanxi) Commodity Trading Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

With an exhibition area of 1,500 square meters, the exhibition will feature special agricultural product displays, tasting areas, and business negotiation areas. Additionally, the 2nd Central Asia Shaanxi Apple Festival was held on October 17 at the SCO Agricultural Base China (Shaanxi) Commodity Trading Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, further showcasing Shaanxi's distinctive agricultural products, agricultural technologies, and agricultural machinery as well as promoting the fair overseas.

The China Yangling Agri High-Tech Fair was founded in 1994 and is one of the largest and most influential comprehensive agricultural sci-tech exhibitions in China.

Over the past 30 years, the fair has established close cooperation with over 70 countries and international organizations, conducting more than 500 international exchange activities. Diverse activities including the international cooperation week, multilateral roundtable meetings, events related with Belt and Road Initiative and SCO have attracted nearly 2000 overseas agricultural enterprises.

Since its establishment in Yangling, the SCO Agricultural Base has organized over 30 international exchange activities, including the SCO Agricultural Expo, SCO Agriculture Ministers Meeting, and SCO Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development Forum. The base has trained over 40,000 agricultural officials and experts. The China Yangling Agri High-Tech Fair has become an important platform and window for the country to open up its agriculture sector to the world.

Source: The Organizing Committee of China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Gao, Tel: 86-10-63074558