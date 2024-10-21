Connected Enterprise Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024

The connected enterprise market has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $425.54 billion in 2023 to $566.88 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the adoption of cloud computing, advancements in edge computing, developments in data analytics and big data, digital transformation initiatives, and the emergence of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Connected Enterprise Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The connected enterprise market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $1,689.81 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of agile and adaptive business models, the rise of smart buildings and facilities, an increased focus on health and safety, energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives, and evolving customer expectations.

Growth Driver Of The Connected Enterprise Market

The growing adoption of 5G networks worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the connected enterprise market in the future. 5G represents the fifth generation of mobile networks, providing higher speed and responsiveness for wireless communications. With the enhanced speed, increased bandwidth, and lower latency of 5G, enterprises can deliver a more connected experience, offering customers and associates expanded capabilities while continuously improving the overall customer experience.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Connected Enterprise Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., PTC Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Accelerite, Verizon Communications Inc., MindTree Ltd., UiPath, HARMAN International, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amdocs and FUJITSU, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Hindustan Computers Pvt. Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited, NTT DATA Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TDK Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Vodafone Group Plc, SAP SE.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Connected Enterprise Market Growth?

Key players in the connected enterprise market are focusing on technological advancements, such as AI-connected enterprises. An AI-connected enterprise refers to a business ecosystem where every aspect of the organization is digitalized and interconnected through integrated technology that incorporates artificial intelligence.

How Is The Global Connected Enterprise Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Asset Performance Management, Remote Monitoring System, Other Types

2) By Offering: Solutions, Services

3) By End-User: Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Connected Enterprise Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Connected Enterprise Market Definition

Connected enterprise refers to an ecosystem where every business line is digitalized and interconnected. This integration is used to gain deeper insights and improve productivity by harmonizing technological operations and fostering a higher level of collaboration, ultimately enhancing overall productivity and business outcomes.

Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global connected enterprise market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected enterprise market size, connected enterprise market drivers and trends, connected enterprise market major players and connected enterprise market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

