SKYWORTH Showcases Innovation At The 136Th Canton Fair

On October 15, the 136th China and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened grandly at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. As a regular participant and a leading player in the industry, SKYWORTH made a remarkable appearance once again, showcasing its latest advancements in consumer and demonstrating its exceptional innovation, continuously rewriting the history of the home appliance industry.

SKYWORTH's booth featured a spectacular 3D dragon display on the "Dragon Column" LED screen, combined with stunning audiovisual effects, attracting numerous international buyers to stop by. At this year's fair, SKYWORTH's differentiated TV products stood out with their high-end, ultra-stylish designs. From seamless Frame+ TV series, the world's first AI karaoke Google TV series, and portable TVs, all these models shone brightly at the exhibition.

The flagship of the Frame+ TV series, the 110-inch Q9E, features outstanding picture quality and audio, with an ultra-black wide-angle screen and a 50 million:1 dynamic contrast ratio, plus 4.2.2 surround sound for an immersive experience. The 138-inch LED super commercial TV, using advanced coating and lamination, offers high brightness and clarity, ideal for commercial settings like meetings and exhibitions.

SKYWORTH Group sees innovation as a key growth driver, continually investing in R&D to achieve technological breakthroughs. In AI, SKYWORTH utilizes deep learning and natural language processing to develop a smart interaction system with voice control and intelligent recommendations, enhancing the viewing experience. In manufacturing, SKYWORTH integrates "5G + Industrial Internet" technology, improving efficiency and product quality to maintain its global leadership in TV production.

As of September 2024, SKYWORTH's global shipments of Google TV and other Android TV OS devices have exceeded 38 million units. The company has established a global footprint with 11 R&D centers, 18 manufacturing centers, and 28 overseas subsidiaries, distributing products to over 120 countries and regions.

The Canton Fair is a platform for "connecting the world and creating mutual benefits." SKYWORTH showcased its technological and product innovations, connecting global buyers and highlighting its position. Moving forward, SKYWORTH remains committed to innovation, quality, and openness, aiming to deliver high-quality growth and provide consumers worldwide with intelligent and convenient products.

