Statrys Report Finds Hong Kong Leads In Quick SME Incorporation - An Analysis Of Dubai, Hong Kong, And Singapore

First comprehensive study backed by entrepreneur surveys compares essential factors for SMEs choosing between these regions.

HONG KONG, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Statrys released its "Evaluating Business Hubs: Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai 2024 Report," offering SME owners a detailed analysis of these key Asian and Middle Eastern business centres. The report, based on surveys of over 300 entrepreneurs and executives, delivers the first full-spectrum comparison of these business centres, covering incorporation speed, tax policies, banking access, workforce, and quality of life.Unique Findings That Guide SME Expansion:- Incorporation Speed: 91% of SMEs in Hong Kong complete incorporation within a week.- Talent Pool: 75% of businesses in Singapore report ease in finding skilled workers.- Tax Benefits: 86% of tax-conscious businesses favour Dubai.“SME owners often lack access to concrete, comparative data when considering global expansion,” said Bertrand Theaud, Founder of Statrys.“Our report addresses this gap, offering peer-driven insights and data-backed comparisons across factors that truly impact business operations.”Key Findings Shaping SME Expansion Strategies:- Incorporation Efficiency: Hong Kong and Singapore significantly outpace Dubai in setup speed and ease.- Regulatory Landscape: Hong Kong and Singapore offer streamlined processes and clear guidelines.- Banking and Fintech: Hong Kong and Singapore are digital innovation leaders, essential for SMEs.- Real Tax Impact: Effective tax rates in Hong Kong can be as low as 7-10%.- Talent Pool: Singapore leads in skilled workforce availability- Quality of Life: Expat satisfaction is high across all three cities (75-85%), each with unique advantages."This report is not just about data; it's about real experiences," added Nestor, Head of Incorporation Services at Statrys. "We've captured the insights of hundreds of SME owners who've navigated these markets, offering an insider's view that's invaluable for decision-making."SME owners considering Asian or Middle Eastern expansion will find this report a valuable resource for strategic decision-making in today's complex global business environment.The full report is available at StatrysAbout Statrys:Founded in 2019, Statrys provides innovative financial solutions for SMEs, including multi-currency business accounts , international payments, and incorporation services in Hong Kong and Singapore.

