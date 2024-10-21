(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tanabe Consulting Group Showcases the Power of NetSuite at SuiteConnect Tokyo

Industry Leaders Discuss Cloud ERP's Transformative Impact on Japanese Companies at Oracle NetSuite's Flagship Event in Japan

JAPAN, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tanabe Consulting Group Co., Ltd., a leading management consulting firm in Japan (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and Yodogawa-ku, Osaka; President: Takahiko Wakamatsu), proudly sponsored the NetSuite customer event, "SuiteConnect Tokyo" hosted by Oracle Japan Corporation on July 17. As a diamond sponsor, Tanabe Consulting Group's President, Takahiko Wakamatsu engaged in a compelling keynote discussion alongside Yuki Shibuya, the head of the NetSuite business at Oracle Japan.

Keynote Insights: Embracing Cloud ERP for Innovation

During the keynote, Shibuya asked about Tanabe Consulting Group's journey with NetSuite, prompting President Wakamatsu to share insights: "We aligned with NetSuite's 'Fit to Standard' concept and implemented it six years ago. This transition to cloud ERP has been pivotal, enabling our employees to focus on more creative tasks. Moreover, the adoption of NetSuite enabled hybrid work during the pandemic, providing us with a more accessible system with real-time insights to manage the business."

"Automating routine tasks allows employees to focus on more creative work. When I speak with executives, I advise them that adopting cloud ERP with embedded AI features can help improve employee experience and increase retention," added Wakamatsu.

In the afternoon breakout session, Keisuke Otake, CSO of Growin' Partners Co., Ltd., part of the Tanabe Consulting Group, gave a presentation on "The Value NetSuite Brings to Partner Business" shedding light on practical applications and benefits.

In addition to being a NetSuite customer, Tanabe Consulting Group is a member of the NetSuite Solution Provider Program and is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its large and medium-sized clients, as well as the government and public organizations it serves. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities that allow partners to unlock new revenue opportunities and help their customers leverage NetSuite's powerful cloud ERP system to adapt and thrive.

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud suite delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.

About Tanabe Consulting Group (TCG)

Founded in 1957, TCG is a leading management consulting firm in Japan with over 65 years of history and achievements. Based on the management philosophy of“we love companies walk together with companies and work for company prosperity,” Tanabe aims to contribute to society.

TCG primarily serves top management (executives and leaders) of large and medium-sized companies, as well as government and public organizations, having supported more than 17,000 companies since its founding. In the area of management consulting, TCG has developed a comprehensive consulting model that provides support for corporate management from strategy formulation (upstream) to the implementation and execution of management operations, such as DX in the field (midstream to downstream), with close ties to local communities throughout Japan.

Adhering to a client-centered philosophy of“All for Client Success,” TCG offers“team consulting,” where multiple professional consultants are selected to form a team tailored to address the specific management challenges of each company.

Company Overview:

Company Name: Tanabe Consulting Group Co.,Ltd.

Representative: Takahiko Wakamatsu (President and CEO)

Founded: October 16, 1957

Established: April 1, 1963

Capital: 1,772 million yen

Number of Employees: 813 (whole group) *As of September 1, 2024

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Head Office: 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; 3-3-41 Miyahara, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka

Shimizu & Tauchi,

Corporate Planning Department (Public Relations), Tanabe Co

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.