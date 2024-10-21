Embassy Of Japan In India, In Collaboration With Le Cordon Bleu And Ajinomoto, Hosted An Immersive Culinary Masterclass

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st October 2024: As part of their ongoing commitment to cultural exchange and excellence, the Embassy of Japan in India, in collaboration with Le Cordon Bleu (GD Goenka University) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc Co., recently hosted a two-day culinary masterclass titled, 'Experience Japan: Explore Well-being through Food Culture.' This masterclass sought to promote the exchange of culinary expertise between Indian and Japanese cuisines, with a focus on creating healthy and delicious food.



In India, there is an increasing demand for food that is not only nutritious but also rich in flavour. This growing interest in well-being through food aligns seamlessly with the Japanese way of eating, known as Washoku. Washoku refers to the traditional Japanese dietary culture that emphasizes a harmonious balance between the ingredients, their preparation, and presentation. It involves using seasonal ingredients to create meals that are both nutritionally balanced and visually appealing. Recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Washoku embodies principles of respect for nature and is known for its use of umami – the fifth basic taste – to naturally enhance flavours, making healthy meals more satisfying and appetizing.



The masterclass featured live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and tastings led by renowned culinary experts, including Japanese Chef Dr. Takuji Takahashi, the CEO and Chef of the Michelin-starred Kinobu Restaurant in Kyoto and a member of the Japanese Culinary Academy (NPO); Dr. Hiroya Kawasaki, the Executive Specialist of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Food Research Institute and Director of the Japanese Culinary Academy (NPO); and Chef Ajay Chopra, the Managing Director of Zion Hospitality, an Indian MasterChef, and a well-known consultant and media personality. Participants were immersed in the art of Washoku and explored the role of umami, inspiring them to adapt these techniques and concepts into their own culinary creations, enriching Indian cuisine.



"Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is proud to have collaborated on this culinary masterclass, which underscores our commitment to promoting umami and its role in enhancing flavour and nutrition. We believe this exchange will inspire chefs to create more health-conscious and delicious dishes, benefiting the lives of people across India and strengthening our connections with the culinary community." – Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Mr. Shigeyuki Takeuchi, Associate General Manager, Science Group, Global Communications Department.



As Chefs, we have the unique opportunity to not only create dishes but also promote a deeper understanding of the cultural significance behind the ingredients we use. This masterclass has been a remarkable platform to share the principles of Washoku, emphasizing the harmony of nutrition and flavour, and I hope it inspires the next generation of chefs to embrace these values in their culinary journeys." remarked Chef Dr. Takuji Takahashi.



"At Le Cordon Bleu, Gurugram, we are honoured to collaborate on initiatives that bridge cultures through the universal language of food. This masterclass exemplified the fusion of culinary traditions, where Indian and Japanese expertise came together to promote health, flavour and artistry. We believe that the exchange of such knowledge inspires our students to embrace culinary innovation while preserving cultural authenticity." – Prof. Rajiv Gulshan, Dean, Le Cordon Bleu, Gurugram.



"During these sessions, please consider how umami might apply to Indian cuisine. Could the principles of umami be used to enhance the flavors in Indian dishes? How might techniques inspired by dashi contribute to creating healthy, flavorful Indian foods? The purpose of this exchange is to enrich both culinary traditions. It's an opportunity to discover new ways to create delicious and nutritious meals." remarked Mr. Takashi Ariyoshi, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in India.





About Le Cordon Bleu, Gurugram:



Established in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu stands as the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools worldwide, encompassing over 35 institutes across 20 countries. Annually, it equips 20,000 students representing over 100 nationalities with the skills and knowledge to succeed. Le Cordon Bleu seamlessly integrates innovation and creativity with tradition through its comprehensive range of diplomas, bachelors, and masters programmes. The Gurugram Campus of Le Cordon Bleu is nestled within GD Goenka University and has been training world-class professionals since 2013. The university campus provides a wholesome and fulfilling college life experience to the students with state-of-the-art infrastructure and learning facilities. The students get opportunities for interdisciplinary learning through different value-added programmes from the other schools within GD Goenka University.





