Ukrainian Border Guards Shoot Down Shahed UAV With Small Arms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Shahed drone using small arms.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram and posted a relevant video.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed about a dozen Russian combat drones that attempted to attack Kyiv from different directions on the night of October 21.

Photo / video: State Border Guard Service