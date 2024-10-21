عربي


Ukrainian Border Guards Shoot Down Shahed UAV With Small Arms

10/21/2024 7:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Shahed drone using small arms.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel and posted a relevant video.

“In the Sumy region, border guards shot down a Shahed UAV with small arms,” the video description reads.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed about a dozen Russian combat drones that attempted to attack Kyiv from different directions on the night of October 21.

Photo / video: State Border Guard Service

UkrinForm

