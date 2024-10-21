Reports Of North Korean Flag In Donetsk Region: Russia's Propaganda Of Fear

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The flag of North Korea in the area of ​​Tsukuryne settlement of Donetsk region, the photo of which was circulating across social media, has not been discovered.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"After verifying information from the military command, the Center informs that the flag of the DPRK, the photo of which was distributed on the network, has not been found in the area of ​​the settlement of Tsukuryne in the Pokrovsk axis at the moment," noted the watchdog.

Andriy Kovalenko , head of the CCD, the story of the flags of Russia and North Korea allegedly spotted in the Pokrovsk axis is an element of psyops.

According to him, the Russians "will escalate the North Korea topic and try to use it as propaganda of fear against Ukraine. They will intimidate people as much as possible, they will try to distort the true information about 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia with lies about hundreds of thousands."