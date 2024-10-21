In The AI Age A New Reality Awaits

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Perlis's remark carries a very deep and profound message about the nature of AI. In simple words, Perlis suggests that delving into the world of AI can be a transformative experience, potentially leading one to contemplate the existence of a higher power. Exploring AI's capabilities with regard to its complexity, creativity and intelligence may require individuals to confront profound questions regarding their current ideas about consciousness, existence and the nature of intelligence itself.

Today's AI is no longer a futuristic technology. It is increasingly integrated into every realm of our lives, such as through recommendation algorithms on streaming services (Netflix and Amazon), navigation systems, smart home devices and virtual assistants (Siri and Alexa).

At the recent Tesla“We, Robot” event, Elon Musk showcased how AI can be used to create potentially lucrative products like autonomous taxicabs, vans, and humanoid robots (Optimus). The humanoid robots are designed to handle a variety of everyday tasks, such as walking, babysitting, grocery shopping and mowing the lawn.

In the future, AI will do the majority of our blue-collar and white-collar jobs. This is what we are currently experiencing right now with Mid Journey and ChatGPT. These pieces of AI technology that mimic human intelligence and creativity are sending people to a kind of existential vertigo. In some way, they force us to re-examine what is about ourselves that we find unique and valuable even in an AI Era.