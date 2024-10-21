Contactless Biometrics Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contactless Biometrics Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The contactless biometrics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its value expected to increase from $19.58 billion in 2023 to $22.85 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to heightened concerns about hygiene and infection control, a rising demand for secure and convenient identity verification, the growing adoption of contactless technologies across various industries, improved user experience and convenience in biometric authentication, and an increasing need for fast and secure access controls.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Contactless Biometrics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The contactless biometrics market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $42.81 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of contactless biometrics in healthcare for patient identification, the implementation of these technologies in smart city initiatives, increasing demand for contactless biometrics in financial transactions, integration within access control systems, and the growing regulatory requirements for data protection and privacy.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Contactless Biometrics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Contactless Biometrics Market

The growing popularity of contactless payment systems is fueling the expansion of the contactless biometric market. Contactless payment involves a wireless financial transaction where a customer authorizes payment for a purchase by bringing a security token close to the merchant's point of sale (PoS) scanner.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Contactless Biometrics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Touchless Biometric Systems AG, IDEMIA SAS, nVIAsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Fingerprint Cards AB, Megvii, Suprema Inc., Thales Group, Crossmatch Solutions Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Aware Inc., HID Global Corporation, BIO-key International Inc., FaceTec Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, Precise Biometrics AB, M2SYS Technology, Innovatrics s. r. o., Egis Technology Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., ZKTeco Inc., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Veridium Ltd., Neurotechnology UAB, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Zwipe AS, 3M Cogent Inc., Daon Holdings Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Contactless Biometrics Market Size?

Leading companies in the contactless biometrics market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to enhance their global presence. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Contactless Biometrics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Contactless Fingerprint Technology, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Contactless Cards

3) By Application: Face, Fingerprint, Hand Geometry, Iris, Voice, Other Applications

4) By End User: Government, BFSI, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Transport And logistics, Defense And Security, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Contactless Biometrics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Contactless Biometrics Market Definition

Contactless biometrics refers to a technology used for identification and authentication, enabling the identification of individuals under surveillance. This method allows for user authorization without the need for physical contact with any machine sensors. Additionally, behavioral security technologies and multi-factor authentication that utilize non-contact biometrics offer enhanced security compared to traditional methods.

Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global contactless biometrics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on contactless biometrics market size, contactless biometrics market drivers and trends and contactless biometrics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biometrics Global Market Report 2024



Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2024



Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.