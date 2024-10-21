Understanding The Recovery Process After A Preservation Facelift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aging is a normal process, but sometimes, the deep lines and sagging of the face and neck we experience don't reflect the way we feel on the inside. At Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Lounge in Newport Beach, CA, we offer the Preservation LiftTM, a minimally invasive deep plane facelift procedure designed to rejuvenate your appearance while maintaining the natural movement of your facial expressions. Learn more about the Preservation LiftTM offered by Dr. Kevin Sadati and our post-surgery recovery tips.

What is a Preservation LiftTM?

The Preservation LiftTM is a cutting-edge deep plane facelift technique that focuses on lifting and supporting the deeper layers of the face and neck tissue without extensive skin undermining. This approach allows for a more dramatic yet natural-looking result. The procedure targets the mid and lower regions of the face and the neck at once. This procedure is particularly effective in enhancing the jawline and cheekbones, giving a refreshed and youthful appearance.

What to Expect During Your Preservation LiftTM

When you choose to undergo a Preservation LiftTM at our Newport Beach clinic, the process starts with a detailed consultation. During this meeting, Dr. Sadati will discuss your aesthetic goals, assess your facial structure, and explain the procedure in detail. The philosophy of Preservation facelift is to rejuvenate individuals' facial features while preserving the individuality of each person. The Preservation LiftTM is performed under twilight sedation, similar to colonoscopy anesthesia, combining IV sedation and local anesthesia, which means you'll be completely asleep without being intubated. This ensures a better recovery from anesthesia without any nausea or vomiting. The entire process generally takes about three to four hours, depending on the specific needs of your facial structure.

Preservation LiftTM Recovery

Recovery from the Preservation LiftTM is quicker and less intense than that of a traditional deep plane facelift. Most patients experience minimal discomfort, which can be managed with Tylenol or prescribed medications. Swelling and bruising are common but should begin to subside within the first week. We recommend that patients keep their heads elevated and avoid strenuous activities for at least a couple of weeks to ensure optimal healing. Dr. Sadati will recommend Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy and ElixirMD yellow light therapy to further expedite the healing process. Most patients are able to return to work and light daily activities within seven to ten days post-surgery. Patients who are traveling from out of state or country can fly back home in 10-14 days.

Preservation LiftTM Results

The results of a Preservation LiftTM are both immediate and better developed as time passes. Initially, you might notice a more defined jawline and overall lifted appearance, but the full benefits with higher definition of face and neck will become more apparent as the swelling decreases and the tissues heal completely over the following 6 months. One of the major advantages of the Preservation LiftTM is its ability to deliver long-lasting results that age naturally with you, preserving your newfound youthful contours for years to come.

Schedule a Consultation

Are you ready to turn back the clock with minimal downtime and natural results? Schedule a consultation at Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Lounge in Newport Beach, CA, to learn more about the Preservation LiftTM. Our dedicated team is here to guide you through every step of the process, from initial consultation to post-operative care. Let us help you achieve the naturally youthful look you desire. Contact us today by filling out our online contact form to start your journey toward a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance!

Preservation Facelift Explained by Dr. Kevin Sadati

