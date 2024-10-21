Longest Bridge In Country Opened In Kazakhstan
The longest bridge in the country has been opened across the
Bukhtarma reservoir in the East Kazakhstan region,
Azernews reports.
The project connects six districts of Kurchum, Ulken-Naryn,
Markakol, Katon-Karagai, Tarbagatai and Zaisan.
The two-lane road bridge with a length of 1,316 meters is
capable of passing up to 80,000 vehicles per day. A new
18-kilometer road has been brought to the pass. The project was
implemented using advanced engineering technologies and in
accordance with all quality standards.
Prime Minister Olyas Bektenov, at a meeting with residents of
the region, noted that the implementation of the project will
ensure safe movement of cars throughout the year, will stimulate
the socio-economic development of East Kazakhstan and will have a
positive impact on progress. the transport and logistics industry
of the country.
East Kazakhstan is a strategic region through which important
transport corridors pass. The bridge over the anchor reservoir will
improve logistics routes and ensure uninterrupted communication
with border countries.
