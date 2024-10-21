No Silver Bullet To Turn Tide In War But Combined Effect Matters - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A free and sovereign Ukraine, capable of defending itself against Russian aggression, remains a fundamental goal of the United States. What is important for achieving it is the combined effect of all the military capabilities as there is no "silver bullet".

This was stated by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke at the Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is no silver bullet. No single capability will turn the tide. No one system will end Putin's assault. What matters is the way that Ukraine fights back. What matters is the combined effects of your military capabilities and what matters is staying focused on what works," he warned.

Lloyd emphasized that the spirit of Ukraine inspired the world and reminded everyone that freedom should not be taken for granted.

Outcome of Ukraine's fight to determine global security trajectory -

"We refuse to blame Ukraine for the Kremlin's pressure. We refuse to offer excuses for Putin's atrocities, and we refuse to pretend that appeasement will stop an invasion. We fully understand the moral chasm between aggressor and defender, and we will not be gulped by the frauds and the falsehoods of the Kremlin's apologists, and we will continue to defend the Ukrainian people's right to live in security and in freedom," the U.S. Defense Secretary assured.

The head of the Pentagon noted that America's goals remain clear, achievable and principled: it is a free and sovereign Ukraine, capable of defending itself from Russian aggression today and restraining Russian aggression in the future; a safer Europe and the nation's increased commitment to an open international system of rules, rights, and obligations.

As reported, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on October 21, where he announced a new $400 million security assistance package for the nation.

At talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he discussed the possibilities of Ukraine's air defenses, preparations for winter, and the expansion of the use of long-range capabilities against military targets inside Russia.