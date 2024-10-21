United Against The Storm: Senior Housing Leaders Join Forces To Protect Tampa Seniors During Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Senior Lifestyle Relocates Coastal Residents to Bridge Senior Living Community, Demonstrating the Power of Alliance in Times of Crisis

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Milton threatened Florida's west coast, Senior Lifestyle and Bridge Senior Living joined forces to protect residents of The Estate at Hyde Park, a Senior Lifestyle memory care community located along Tampa's coastline. Within just 2.5 hours of receiving the evacuation notice, residents were safely relocated to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Bridge Senior Living community outside the storm's path.

Justin Robins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Senior Lifestyle, partnered with Bridge Senior Living, to develop and implement the evacuation plan. "Our residents are like family, and their safety is our ultimate responsibility," said Robins. "The partnership with Bridge Senior Living was essential in ensuring the well-being of our memory care residents during Hurricane Milton. We are incredibly grateful to the Bridge Senior Living team and The Carlisle for their quick response and hospitality."

The care team at The Estate at Hyde Park, including nurses and leadership, traveled with the residents to ensure continuous care throughout the relocation process. Christy Gray, Interim Executive Director at The Estate at Hyde Park, successfully led the team through the evacuation, ensuring residents' needs were met at every step.

During the three-day stay at The Carlisle, The Estate at Hyde Park team members continued to provide seamless care-managing medications, meals, and daily activities for the residents. Meanwhile, The Carlisle team offered invaluable support by providing a welcoming and hospitable environment for the relocated residents.

The Bridge Senior Living team shared that it was an easy decision to open The Carlisle's doors to the residents of The Estate at Hyde Park. Their leadership team believes when seniors' safety is at stake, collaboration is crucial and demonstrates the strength of the industry's commitment to every resident.

Families of the residents expressed deep gratitude for the coordinated efforts. Alicia Pelaez, whose mom is a resident at The Estate at Hyde Park, visited her at The Carlisle. "The nurses and everyone here were just amazing," said Pelaez. "They really cared about our loved ones, making sure their days stayed as normal as possible, and they even found ways to keep them engaged and smiling. It wasn't just a job for them-you could tell they truly put the residents first."

