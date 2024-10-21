Sempra To Report Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings November 6
Date
10/21/2024 2:47:34 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE)
plans to release its third-quarter 2024 earnings by 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6.
Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO, Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior leaders from across the company will host a conference call at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section
of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.
An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results will be published to Sempra's Investors site by 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6.
For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion.
About Sempra
Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra
and on social media @Sempra .
SOURCE Sempra
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21102024003732001241ID1108803802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.