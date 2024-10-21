Sempra To Report Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings November 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE)

plans to release its third-quarter 2024 by 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6.

Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO, Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief officer, and other senior leaders from across the company will host a call at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section

of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.

An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results will be published to Sempra's Investors site by 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra

and on social media @Sempra .

