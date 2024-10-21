Coherent Announces Radical New Fiber Laser Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in industrial laser technology, announced the launch of the EDGE FLTM high-power fiber laser series, tailored for cutting applications in the machine tool industry. Available with power levels from 1.5 kW to 20 kW, the EDGE FL series redefines the balance between value and performance, targeting the growing demand for high-power, reliable laser sources in fiber laser cutting.

As global markets drive the demand for higher-power and more resilient laser systems, the EDGE FL series delivers all the performance but unburdened by a costly price tag. A pioneer in laser technology and components, Coherent designed this fiber laser from the ground up for machine tool manufacturers seeking both reliability and affordability.

Key features of the EDGE FL series:



Uncompromised Value: Industry-leading performance combined with competitive pricing.

High Power and Flexibility: Available in power ranges from 1.5 kW to 20 kW, accommodating various cutting applications.

Superior Beam Quality: Ensures precise cutting and excellent process control.

Energy Efficiency: Reduces both operational costs and environmental impact. Integrated Cutting Packages: A comprehensive solution tailored to machine tool manufacturers' needs.



“The EDGE FL series is the culmination of innovations that started with a blank sheet of paper upon which we set out to reimagine the fiber laser category,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President of the High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit.“This new platform is only possible due to our deep expertise in the components essential to fiber lasers. Coherent brings a global network of manufacturing and support capabilities and offers exceptional value and performance for machine tool manufacturers around the world. Additionally, we are launching our new EDGE CUT packages, which integrate our exceptional EDGE FL lasers with bespoke cutting heads, further enhancing the value Coherent provides to machine tool integrators.”

Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President of the Materials Segment added,“This transformative product could have only come to market through the unmatched scale of the world's largest diode pump chip supplier coupled with all the exceptional fiber laser technology and expertise we acquired when the new Coherent Corp. was formed.”

In addition to the cutting heads, the EDGE FL series seamlessly integrates with the extensive portfolio of fiber optic cables, in coupling, and process optics from Coherent, delivering a complete laser cutting solution.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com .

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at