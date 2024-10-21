Platinum Beach Belize Partners With Million Dollar Mingle And AC Caswell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Platinum Beach Resort Rendering

Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Polo Weekend - Scottsdale, AZ October 25 - 27, 2024

- Ralph Giannella - CEO Platinum BeachSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PLATINUM BEACH BELIZE is excited to present our one-of-a-kind opportunity at the Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Polo Weekend.Platinum Beach is 70 acres of prime beachfront land with over 1/2 mile of white sandy beach ocean frontage on the Island of Ambergris Caye in Belize. The development plan includes a Luxury Branded Hotel, Spa and over 200 Branded Residences all on waterfront lots.“We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with AC Caswell and his Million Dollar Mingle Network. AC has created something special and we are blessed to be a part of it”. Said Cal Christensen, Partner & Chief Operating Officer of Platinum Beach.We have limited spots remaining for additional Founding Investor's. This is your opportunity to own your own small piece of a Caribbean Resort and be a member of the Exclusive Founder's Club with its special resort privileges.Ambergris Caye, Belize is one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean. When completed Platinum Beach will be an exclusive luxury resort destination combining high-end living with exceptional financial returns for the investors.Project developer Black Iron Development , inc. is already underway arranging strategic partnerships with global luxury hospitality and designer brands.For investment information contact Platinum Beach, Chief Investment Officer, Sara Jung 1-916-741-7401 ...Million Dollar Mingle Charities – Is a high-profile Luxury Organization that raises money for non-profits for our“We Fight For Life Causes” campaign. Our Goal is to raise funds and shine a light on local charities. AC Caswell, former Oakland Raider, Serial Entrepreneur and Philanthropist is Founder/CEO.

Sara Jung

Platinum Beach Belize

+1 916-741-7401

...

Introduction to Belize

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.