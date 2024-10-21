Calgary Social Marketing Owner Social Discusses The Recent Lack Of Authenticity In Social Media Content

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-generated content and algorithm-driven feeds are creating a negative sentiment in the social space. A return to authenticity is recommended.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calgarysocialmarketing, a leading social media marketing agency , is championing a return to authenticity with its innovative approach to content creation. The agency's latest campaign emphasizes the critical importance of human-written, owner-influenced social media posts in building genuine connections with audiences. It is believed that AI-generated content and algorithm-driven feeds are creating a negative sentiment in the social media space.

As social media platforms become increasingly saturated with content, social media managers must recognizes that authentic, personalized posts are key to standing out and engaging followers. Agency's founder, David Howse, states: "Audiences crave real connections. They can spot inauthentic content from a mile away. That's why we're doubling down on our commitment to crafting posts that truly reflect the voice and values of the brands we represent."

Key Benefits of Authentic Content:

Increased Engagement: Human-written posts resonate more deeply with audiences, leading to higher likes, comments, and shares.

Brand Loyalty: Authentic content builds trust, fostering long-term relationships with customers.

Improved Algorithm Performance: Genuine interactions triggered by authentic posts can boost visibility across platforms.

Unique Brand Voice: Owner-influenced content ensures a consistent and distinctive brand personality.

The Future of Social Media Marketing

As AI and automation continue to evolve, Howse believes that the human element will become even more crucial in social media strategy. His agency is committed to staying at the forefront of this trend, offering clients a perfect blend of technological expertise and authentic human creativity. With Howse's 30+ years of marketing experience, he is advising all social media managers and content writers to lighten up on their AI reliance.

