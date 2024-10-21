(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) -->

VANCOUVER, BC - October 21, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH ) (OTCQB: GGLDF ) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Capital Markets Advisory CA ("CMA CA") to increase awareness and the profile of the Company to the Community.

Based in Toronto, Capital Markets Advisory CA has over 35 years of mining experience with a strong track record of success in assisting junior high-growth mining companies. Karen Mate, Founder of CMA CA, will work closely with Getchell's senior management to develop and implement an aggressive and comprehensive investor relations strategy. The goal is to increase visibility and generate interest in the success story of Getchell within the investment community.

This includes strengthening relationships with existing shareholders and attracting new investors via CMA CA's strong network of institutional investors, accredited high net worth investors, and top analysts across North America and Europe. Karen is looking forward to arranging meetings with professional investors on the Company's behalf.

"I have looked at thousands of mining companies and Getchell is one that stands out as offering the potential of a high chance of success given the geology, grade, location, management, board, and strong shareholder support. I am extremely excited and look forward to highlighting to the street the attributes of the Company. Getchell is currently, most obviously under the radar and I plan to help change that by leveraging the exceptional management team and Getchell's assets" stated Karen.

In addition to a monthly fee of $6,500 payable from the Company's general working capital, Karen Mate has been granted stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to acquire 200,000 common shares of Getchell Gold Corp at $0.16 per share for a five-year term. The consulting agreement is for a 6-month period and may be extended on agreement of both parties.

CMA CA is an arm's length party and does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities other than the stock options granted under the consulting agreement. This engagement is subject to CSE approval.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and the high-grade Star (Cu-Au-Ag) projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact the Company at ....

Mr. Mike Sieb, President

Getchell Gold Corp.

1-647-249-4798

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and execution of exploration or development at the Dixie Comstock Mine. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

