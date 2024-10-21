Colombian Trade Deficit Grows Adding Additional Pressure On The Colombian Peso

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, expert research strategist at Pepperstone

"The Colombian peso remains under pressure, reflecting a complicated economic scenario both domestically and internationally. Following the release of the latest trade balance data, the currency has fallen to its lowest level since October 2023 against the US dollar, highlighting the economic uncertainty facing the country. In August 2024, Colombia's trade deficit reached USD 1.688 billion, its worst level since early 2023, expanding compared to the same period last year. This gap was mainly driven by a 4.6% increase in imports, while exports fell by 2.5%, marking the eighteenth decline in the last twenty months. Sales of fuels and extractive products, key sectors for the economy, recorded a 14.4% drop.

This deterioration in the trade balance, along with the slowdown in key economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, has increased the pressure on the Colombian peso. The Economic Monitoring Indicator (ISE) reported an annual growth of 2.02% in August, representing a deceleration from the 3.68% recorded the previous month. Moreover, consumer confidence remains negative, falling to -16 points in September 2024, its lowest level of the year. This trend extends the pessimism in Colombians' economic perception, which has persisted for several years.

Internationally, expectations of a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House have strengthened the US dollar. Markets anticipate that fiscal and trade policies could keep inflation high in the United States, forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at elevated levels. This combination of domestic and international factors suggests that pressure on the Colombian peso may persist in the short and medium term."

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.