League Resumes As Hussein Reach Shield Semis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The CFI Professional League resumes on Thursday after a two week break during which the national team played two Round 3/ Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, losing 2-0 to South Korea and beating Oman 4-0.

Ramtha lead Hussein and Ahli on goal difference with Wihdat and Faisali trailing. Upcoming matches will see Ramtha play Ma'an with a chance to bolster their lead and Faisali playing holders Hussein. Wihdat face Shabab Urdun, Aqaba play Ahli, Jazira meet Salt and Sarih face Mughayer Sarhan.

During the league break Jordan Football Shield matches continued without national team players. The competition has one round to go and will resume on November 8 after Hussein moved to the semifinals leaving Wihdat and Shabab Urdun fighting for the second spot from Group 1, while Faisali, Salt, Ramtha and Sarih are still competing for the two tickets from Group 2.

Hussein have been impressive with four consecutive wins, despite missing 10 players on national team duty and also juggling their regional agenda together with Wihdat representing Jordan in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two, the 21st edition of the second tier competition which has replaced the AFC Cup.

So far, Wihdat were held 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah after they scored a vital 2-1 win over Iran's Sepahan Isfahan in Group C while Hussein beat Kuwait Club 2-1 after they fell 3-1 to UAE's Ahli Dubai in Group D.