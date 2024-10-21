Amir Exchanges Decorations With President Of Italy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome, Italy: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella exchanged high decorations of both countries at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in the capital Rome today.

HH the Amir was accorded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the highest medal in Italy, in appreciation of His Highness's efforts in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

For his part, HH the Amir accorded HE the Italian President with the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, embodying the role of His Excellency in supporting and consolidating relations between the two countries.

The Sword of the Founder and the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic are the highest medals in the two countries, and are awarded to kings, princes and heads of state.