Xcures Unveils Next-Generation AI-Powered Data Platform At HLTH Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leverages AI to deliver real-time insights that will significantly reduce the time and effort needed to make informed clinical decisions.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xCures, a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare data solutions, announced today its latest innovation: a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to fundamentally change healthcare data access and patient care. Revealed during Mika Newton's (CEO) remarks at the HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the new platform introduces a suite of tools to empower healthcare providers with faster, more efficient access to clinical insights to improve the quality and content of patient care.

The cutting-edge platform produces specialty and encounter-specific checklists and natural language patient summaries, allowing healthcare professionals to gain immediate, actionable insights from vast amounts of patient data. Additionally, the platform features an innovative chat-based search functionality that enables users to engage with medical records as if in a conversation. This breakthrough will simplify the interrogation of complex health data and provide more efficient access to critical patient information. All of these capabilities retain source document linkages, giving certainty and the confidence needed to implement AI-powered solutions in the context of patient treatment.

"We are thrilled to introduce this next-generation platform that will significantly accelerate how healthcare providers access and utilize medical data," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "Our platform empowers providers to spend less time sifting through medical records and more time focusing on delivering high-quality care. This is a major step forward in making healthcare safer, faster, and more effective."

The healthcare industry is often bogged down by inefficiencies in accessing and processing patient data. Providers traditionally spend hours manually extracting and organizing data from medical records, which can lead to delays in patient care. xCures' new platform addresses these challenges head-on by offering a faster, more efficient method to analyze and utilize health data.

Organizations that implement the xCures platform will save valuable staff time, streamline operations, and increase revenue through improved efficiency, all while providing better, more timely care to patients.

"Our goal with this platform is not only to provide healthcare professionals with faster access to data but to also transform how they interact with it," Newton added. "By incorporating natural language summaries and conversational search functionality, we're making it easier for providers to get the precise information they need, exactly when they need it. This is about more than efficiency-it's about fundamentally changing the relationship between providers and patient data."

Since its inception in 2018, xCures has led the field of leveraging AI to extract and structure data from medical records. Their latest platform takes this capability to the next level, acting as an intelligent filter atop Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs). This platform is accessible for Treatment or through Individual Access Services (IAS) as defined under TEFCA. The same solution can be seamlessly integrated with existing organization-owned medical records. By organizing medical records into a structured, searchable database, xCures empowers healthcare providers with rapid access to crucial clinical insights, enhancing patient care and streamlining workflows.

By eliminating the need for manual data extraction, xCures helps providers offer safer and more accurate care. The faster providers can access accurate, actionable data, the quicker they can make informed decisions, improving patient outcomes and reducing administrative burdens.

About xCures

xCures Inc. operates an A.I.-assisted platform that can automatically retrieve medical records from any U.S. care site. The data is harmonized within 15 minutes to provide concise, contextual case summaries and dynamically assessed patient checklists. For more information, contact

[email protected]

or visit

.

SOURCE xCures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED