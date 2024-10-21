Tragic Toll: 29 Martyrs, Including Children, Reported In Five New Attacks In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza/ PNN

29 citizens, including children, were martyred and others were in five new massacres carried out by Israeli forces in northern Gaza on Monday. These incidents included direct executions of displaced persons, shelling of civilian gatherings, and targeting of a house in Gaza City and a school displaced persons in Beit Hanoun.

Medical sources reported that 7 martyrs and injured individuals arrived as a result of artillery shelling targeting displaced persons inside a school near Abu Rashid Pond in Jabalia camp. Eyewitnesses stated that the invading occupation forces forced the trapped displaced persons in 'Krizem' school, operated by UNRWA, to gather and exit from the building.

Eyewitnesses added that the occupation's artillery fired a shell at them after they gathered, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 7 and injuring dozens. Additionally, 6 citizens, including children, were martyred and others sustained varying injuries in an airstrike targeting a group of citizens trying to collect drinking water in Jabalia town. In Jabalia camp, 4 citizens were martyred in an airstrike by an occupation drone on a group of people near 'Al- Yemen

Al-Saeed' hospital.

In Gaza City, 9 citizens were martyred and dozens injured in an airstrike targeting a house belonging to 'Maqat' family behind Sheikh Radwan Pond in the northern part of the city. Additionally, 3 citizens were martyred and others injured in an airstrike on 'Ghazi Al-Shawa' school, which shelters displaced persons in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Sources indicated that 41 citizens have been martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today, with 33 of those in the northern region. On October 6, the occupation forces launched a ground offensive in northern Gaza, besieging the area completely and preventing the entry of water, food, and medical supplies.

The occupation forces continue their assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 42,603 citizens and the injury of 99,795 others, the majority of whom are children and women. This is a preliminary toll, as thousands are still missing under the rubble.



