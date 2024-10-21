North American Construction Group Ltd. Third Quarter Results Conference Call And Webcast Notification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Group Ltd. (“NACG” or“the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a call and webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-800-717-1738

Conference ID: 86919

A replay will be available through November 29, 2024, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264

Conference ID: 86919

Playback Passcode: 86919

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company's website at

North American Construction Group Ltd. Third Quarter Results Conference Call Registration A replay will be available until November 29, 2024, using the link provided. About the Company North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets. For further information, please contact: Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

Phone: (780) 960-7171

Email: ...



