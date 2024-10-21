Joint Jordanian Effort Delivers 55 Trucks Of Essential Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Fifty-five new trucks laden with humanitarian aid, including food, kits and baby formula, entered the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

The aid was a joint initiative of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli has recently stressed that despite the difficult circumstances, the organisation has been working continuously to prepare and send aid convoys to support Gaza.

He pointed out that coordination is ongoing to ensure that these convoys reach their destinations safely, so that aid can be delivered to Gaza in a dignified manner and distributed by partner organisations on the ground.

The total number of aid trucks that have entered Gaza to date has reached 3,657, according to JHCO.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website