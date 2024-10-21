Mayor Of Amman Meets Vatican Ambassador, Discusses Cooperation

Amman, October 21 (Petra) – Mayor of Greater Amman Yousef Shawarbeh met on Monday with the Holy See's Ambassador Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, Apostolic Nuncio.The discussions focused on strengthening relations between Jordan and the Vatican and exploring mechanisms for enhanced cooperation and joint initiatives.Dal Toso commended Amman's progress across various sectors and expressed the Vatican's readiness to deepen cooperation and collaboration.

