.POST Domain Registry Announces Virtual Keyword Auction During PARCEL+POST EXPO

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- . POST , the internet domain name for organizations interested in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services, including chain, logistics, payments, and national identity programs, is conducting a virtual .POST Premium Domain Auction during the Parcel+Post and from October 22-24, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Universal Postal Union along with ICANN registrar EnCirca will be exhibiting during the show.

This virtual Auction presents a prime opportunity for logistics and supply chain companies worldwide to secure their industry keywords under the .POST domain.

".POST is backed by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations specialized agency, and is the only top-level domain sponsored by a UN body," said Lati Matata, Director of the UPU's Postal Technology Centre, ".POST can be seen as the hallmark of trust in global supply chains, setting the standard for secure and reliable cross-border commerce and shipping."

The .POST internet Top-Level Domain (TLD) is approved by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) for the global supply-chain and logistics sectors. All .POST applicants must be verified and adhere to strict security protocols to help identify trusted actors in global supply chains.

trusted trade and secure supply chains," said Tom Barrett, President of ICANN Registrar EnCirca. "Businesses now have the opportunity to register domain names aligned with their target goods and services before .POST expands eligibility in later phases."

Pre-registration is required to participate in the virtual .POST Premium Auction. Please visit to learn more.

About .POST:

.POST is the designated internet credential for organizations involved in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services. Sponsored by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), .POST aims to foster trust, transparency, and integrity within the global supply chain.

About the Universal Postal Union (UPU):

The Universal Postal Union is a United Nations specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital, Berne. Founded in 1874 and celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024, it is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players and helps to ensure a truly universal network of modern postal products and services.

About EnCirca:

EnCirca was founded in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar, EnCirca has been selected as the exclusive global .POST registrar. EnCirca also provides services for domain portfolio management, cyber-security defenses, website hosting, and blockchain integration.

Media Contact for .POST and EnCirca :

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Barrett

+1.7819429975

[email protected]

SOURCE EnCirca, Inc.

