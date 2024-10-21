Delmarva Power Employees Honored For Volunteering Over 17,000 Hours To Local Communities, Awarded $5,000 Grants For Continued Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) While we power homes and businesses, we're just as committed to fueling our employees' passion for volunteerism. In 2023, Delmarva Power employees dedicated more than 17,200 hours to support regional organizations. A select group of outstanding volunteers is honored with the Exelon Powering Communities Award, recognizing their commitment to helping others. This year, we awarded Ian Rupert, Katherine Shinski, and Kregg Schaen with this top honor, along with a $5,000 grant to continue their critical work with Caroline North Little League, Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, and Elkton Community Little League.

“Your efforts strengthen the reputation of our organization, letting others in the community know that Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power, and Pepco are not only their local energy provider but we are also a strong leader and thoughtful community partners,” said Tyler Anthony, President and CEO of Pepco Holdings.“Your efforts continue to distinguish us from other local business leaders and help us share our story with those who mean the most to us-our communities.”

In October, we gathered in Washington, D.C., to spotlight Ian, Katherine, and Kregg as true leaders in powering our communities. Learn more about our 2024 Powering Community Award recipients and the impact they're making on our region:

Ian Rupert , Lead Lineman

Caroline North Little League

Over the last five years, Ian has played all the positions for Caroline North Little League, from working the cook shack to Safety Officer to powering his community's only little league program. As a passionate baseball fan, Ian enjoys sharing his passion for baseball while empowering children to learn valuable life lessons like good sportsmanship, dedication, and teamwork.

Katherine Shinski, Supervisor, Distribution Coordinator/Support

Tuckahoe Equestrian Center

Tuckahoe Equestrian Center is a family and youth-oriented organization that strives to instill a love of horses in people of all ages in the community through equestrian events such as trail riding, jousting, parades, and horse shows. Katherine has been sharing her love of horsemanship for five years by helping the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center improve efficiency, execute Fun Day shows, and participate in clean-up days.

Kregg Schaen, Journey Line Mechanic

Elkton Community Little League

Even before his daughters played softball, Kregg was a dedicated Elkton Community Little League volunteer, helping clean fields, setting up games, and serving as an umpire. Now a coach for his daughter's team, Kregg helps provide a safe and enjoyable community where children can connect and explore the world of sports.