Amir Attends Official Dinner Banquet Held By Italian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome, Italy: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended an official dinner banquet hosted by President of the friendly Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella today, in honor of and the accompanying delegation at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in the capital Rome.

On this occasion, HE the Italian President delivered a speech in which he expressed his warm welcome to HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation in Rome, and his happiness with the discussions and consultations that took place during the meetings that brought the two sides together, looking forward to this visit contributing to moving relations between the two friendly countries to broader horizons.

In a speech, HH the Amir expressed deep thanks and appreciation to HE the Italian President for the warm reception His Highness' and the accompanying delegation received, praising the discussions that were achieved during the visit in various fields.

HH the Amir also stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries, and to cooperate in regional and international issues of common interest.

The official dinner was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, businessmen and senior officials.

On the Italian side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, businessmen and senior officials.