For All The Nasty Girls: Tinashe X Urban Outfitters Tease Exclusive Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launching in 2025, the collaboration

celebrates dance as a universal language

and a form of self-expression for everyone



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and dancer, Tinashe. Following a long standing relationship with Urban Outfitters, this partnership merges Tinashe's passion for high and innovative with the vibrant of dance and street-style culture, through a collection of lifestyle designs. Designed and curated by Tinashe in partnership with Urban Outfitter's in-house design team, the collection is set to launch in 2025.

Tinashe x Urban Outfitters

The collection will celebrate dance and will encapsulate the immense fashion and style within the culture and how it translates beyond studio walls and into everyday life. It stands to represent fashion within the dance community and the freedom of self-expression for everyone.

"Growing up in a dance studio teaches you a lot about the intersection between exercise and fashion. I was always inspired by the way dancers would create their outfits, whether it was in ballet class pairing shorts and leg warmers or hip hop class where personal style is paramount. Dancers have always had the best personal style in my opinion, deconstructing elements that accentuate their movement, is comfortable and durable, but most importantly showcases their individuality and swag," said Tinashe.

"I've always wanted to bring that creative and free dancer energy to apparel. I'm excited to finally bring this idea to life by designing specific items that you can move in and feel more creative than sports bras and leggings," she adds.

This partnership brings Urban Outfitters' in-house designs with Tinashe's dynamic vision to push the creative boundaries of the collection. Together the collection prioritizes Gen Z's desire for individuality and self expression through movement.

"Tinashe brings an unmatched energy and perspective that perfectly aligns with Urban Outfitters," said Shea Jensen, President at Urban Outfitters. "Our mission at Urban Outfitters is to fuel the next generation of individuality and this partnership with Tinashe will continue to build that momentum."

"Our brand is a platform for artists like Tinashe to extend their creative vision into new areas and connect with their fans in new ways," said Dmitri Siegel, Chief Brand, Creative, and Digital Officer at Urban Outfitters. "We're so excited to be working with Tinashe to create products and experiences that capture her unique blend of music, dance, TikTok culture, fashion, and self-expression."

Following the announcement of her Match My Freak World Tour, which will kick off on October 14, the partnership incorporates unique opportunities to engage with Tinashe this fall, including surprise UO store stops, curated looks for tour attendees to truly match her freak, and ongoing Match My Freak Tour ticket giveaways through UO Rewards-Urban Outfitters' free customer loyalty program.

Stay tuned from Urban Outfitters for more updates on this highly anticipated collaboration.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at .

