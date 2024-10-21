SM ENERGY PUBLISHES UPDATED SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM ) today announced the publication of its updated environmental, social and governance ("ESG") materials, all of which are available on the Company's website at . Updated publications include:



Letter from our CEO to Stakeholders;

Performance Highlights and Quick Reference Metrics, which reports 2023 data;

2024 Corporate Sustainability Report;

2024 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report, which reports 2023 data; and 2024 Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures framework, which reports 2023 data.

Performance for 2023 demonstrated exceptional safety, stewardship and employee engagement metrics including:



Superior safety performance shown by TRIR, LTIR and DART incidents per 200,000 man-hours at 0.20, 0.00 and 0.04, respectively, for SM Energy and contractor employees combined;

Meeting our 2023, and on track to meet our 2030, emissions targets for GHG intensity, methane intensity and flaring;

Improving water metrics by significantly recycling more produced water and reducing our freshwater intensity; and Completing an employee engagement survey that resulted in particularly high scores for senior leaders creating a culture of health and safety, company-wide commitment to safe and responsible operations, and employee trust in the executive leaders and the direction of the Company.

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Our 2024 sustainability disclosures reflect

SM Energy's commitment to safety and environmental stewardship along with our corporate culture that emphasizes integrity, encourages innovation and promotes professional development. Please enjoy these publications."

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM

Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at .

