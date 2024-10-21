Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Ceiling Fan Cover That Collects Dust And Debris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clifford, B. of Naubinway, MI is the creator of the Fan Sock, a removable cover for ceiling blade fans designed to collect dust in the air. The covers keep the fan blades clean while simultaneously removing dust and debris from a room without it accumulating on different surfaces. The cover looks like a long sock or glove and can be placed over the fan blades of existing ceiling fans.Users will turn on the ceiling fan at a low speed that allows the covers to collect the dust in the air. Each cover is constructed using cloth material and features an elastic band to firmly secure it to the fan blade. Ultimately, the cover is intended to prevent significant dust accumulation on tables, couches, and other surfaces in homes, offices, and more.Ceiling fan blade covers are often used for aesthetic enhancements, allowing homeowners to match the fan blades to the decor of a room. In addition to decorative purposes, covers also serve a practical function by protecting the blades from dust, wear, and discoloration. While improving room décor is exciting, there is an unexplored opportunity in this market to design fan blade covers that pick-up dust and debris. The Fan Sock is an innovative and versatile device that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line. The covers are flexible and can offer dirt and debris pickup while being available in several colors and designs that easily slide over any size ceiling fan blade.Clifford filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fan Sock product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fan Sock can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.