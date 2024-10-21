On The Border Brings The Fire With New Mesquite Fire Fajitas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating 42 years with better-than-ever fajitas

Dallas, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand, is turning up the heat with its new premium Mesquite Fire Fajitas . To celebrate the brand's 42nd birthday, guests dining in at participating restaurants through October 27 can enjoy the new chicken fajitas for only $12.99 or upgrade to premium outside skirt steak for just $3 more. Both fajitas are fire-grilled over real mesquite wood and served with hand-pressed flour tortillas, fajita veggies, rice, beans, and a grilled jalapeno.

On The Border's new executive chef, Tony Fialho led this elevated spin on the brand's signature offering.“Fajitas at On The Border have always started with fire-grilling over real mesquite,” says Fialho.“We're getting back to our roots with even better ingredients and flavors and are excited to celebrate this big birthday offer with our guests this week.”

NEW Mesquite Fire Fajitas



Fire-grilled over real mesquite as always for the perfect balance of intense, smoky flavors

Made with thicker, more premium steak and chicken that's meatier and more tender than ever

Seasoned with bolder Tex-Mex seasonings, from pasilla chiles and cumin to Mexican oregano and achiote Served with sizzling fajita veggies and a grilled jalapeño for an extra kick

As the pioneer of Tex-Mex, On The Border's fresh take on fajitas is sure to fire up any meal. Friends and family will love gathering around this new fire-grilled favorite to share bolder flavors and great times together.

“Our cantinas are ready to celebrate our guests with new premium fajitas,” says Chris Rockwood, Chief Operating Officer at On the Border.“After months of culinary development and training, our entire team welcomes everyone to On The Border to enjoy Mesquite Fire Fajitas.”

To find an On The Border location near you, view the menu, or order online, visit .

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. On The Border is known for its sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and endless chips and salsa. With 121 restaurants in the U.S. and internationally, it's a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. For more information, visit ontheborder.co and follow on Faceboo , Instagra and Twitte .





