PROPERTY MELD LAUNCHES VENDOR NEXUS IN-APP TO REVOLUTIONIZE VENDOR MANAGEMENT FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, a leader in property maintenance software, is excited to announce the next evolution of its Vendor Nexus offering, now property managers can find qualified vendors in their directly within the application. This game-changing upgrade continues to make a critical part of vendor sourcing and hiring significantly easier, which is vital in property maintenance operations. Starting this Monday, BETA customers will begin accessing this in-app experience, with full rollout expected in the coming weeks.

Vendor Nexus has quickly become an essential feature for property managers navigating one of the most difficult aspects of maintenance-finding reliable, high-quality vendors. Now, with this seamless in-app integration, property managers can instantly connect with vendor networks tailored specifically for property management, saving time and simplifying operations.

"This is a huge step forward in property maintenance operations," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "We knew we had more to do after launching Vendor Nexus and making it easier to access via the app is a significant leap toward solving one of the biggest challenges in property maintenance-finding quality and price competitive vendors. By investing and assisting in this vital part of property maintenance operations, we expect Property Meld users to leap ahead of their competition."

As the first marketplace of its kind to connect property management-specific vendor networks directly within a property maintenance platform, Vendor Nexus offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency. This integration not only streamlines the vendor-finding process but also positions Property Meld customers to tackle their property maintenance challenges faster and more effectively.

With the launch of Vendor Nexus in-app, Property Meld continues to push boundaries in the property maintenance space, offering innovative solutions that set property management companies apart from the competition.

About Property Meld:

Founded in 2014, Property Meld is a property maintenance software company dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance operations for property management companies. Through its cutting-edge platform, Property Meld automates and streamlines maintenance workflows, ensuring timely repairs and increased resident satisfaction. For more information, visit .

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Property Meld

