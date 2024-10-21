Women Not Empowered Even After Given Representation: Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while meeting with the women of 'Shakti Abhiyan', asked even after representation has the power truly been granted to women and other marginalised communities in India.

Posting a on YouTube, the Congress leader said,“On 18th October, I had the privilege of meeting and interacting with the remarkable women of 'Shakti Abhiyan'.”

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the women associated with the 'Shakti Abhiyan'.

“These grassroots leaders, supported by the Indira Fellows, have been tirelessly working to build a women-centric political movement. Together, they are nurturing a network of strong, empowered women who are ready to lead and demand their rightful place in shaping the future of our nation,” he added.

“I believe in a vision for India where women enjoy equal rights, access to resources, and opportunities in education and employment,” he said.

He added that the Constitution lays the foundation of equality and justice, rejecting all forms of discrimination.

“Yet, we know that representation without true power is not enough,” the Congress MP further said.

“Let us join hands with 'Shakti Abhiyan' and ensure that we not only talk about equality but make it a reality for all women in India. The time for real empowerment is now,” the Congress said in a statement.

Congress has launched 'Shakti Abhiyan', under the Indira Fellowship programme to promote women's empowerment in India.

During his speech at the 'Shakti Abhiyan' event, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for real empowerment of women, urging them "not to settle for token positions, but to fight for their rightful place in society."