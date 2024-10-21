Impending Cyclone Threat: Odisha CM Says Govt Fully Prepared, Urges People Not To Panic

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asserted that the state is fully prepared to face the impending severe cyclonic storm 'Dana', expected to hit the Odisha coast on October 24.

Addressing the persons after the cyclone preparedness review meeting here on Monday, CM Majhi appealed to the people not to panic over the impending cyclone.

"This is the people's government and it is giving utmost priority to the safety of the people. Our government is giving emphasis on protecting the life of each person and ensuring 'zero casualty'," assured CM Majhi.

Majhi said that all the concerned departments and the teams of state Fire Services Department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services Department have been geared up to face the cyclone.

He further added that 100 per cent evacuation will be achieved by identifying all the vulnerable places across the state.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to immediately keep sufficient stock of essential food items, drinking water, essential medicines, baby food in the cyclone shelters. CM Majhi has instructed to strengthen the sanitation system at these cyclone shelters.

He also advised the officials to remain prepared in advance so that basic services like electricity, water and telecommunication will be restored immediately after the cyclone by removing the blockades on various roads. He directed the Energy Department authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and other important institutions during and after the cyclone.

CM Majhi has also directed the officials to keep strict vigil on black marketers so that prices of essential commodities do not go up during and after the cyclone. At the same time, he advised the officials that efforts should be made to ensure a hassle-free supply of vegetables and other essential commodities to the hit districts.

The Odisha Chief Minister has also expressed concern that as many as 11 fishing boats carrying fishermen in the sea are yet to return to the coast.

Notably, the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' likely to be formed in Bay of Bengal on October 23 is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24, and early morning (October 25) as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.

As per the IMD, rainfall will start in the coastal areas of the state from October 23 onwards while extremely heavy rainfall will be witnessed in some parts on October 24 and 25.