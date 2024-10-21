Retail Mechanical Services Welcomes Becky Robbins As National Sales Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail Mechanical Services adds National Sales Manager

- Becky RobbinsBOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retail Mechanical Services is excited to announce the hiring of Becky Robbins as its new National Sales Manager. Becky's addition to the team will bring expanded expertise and a commitment to service and reliability for facilities managers across the country.With 9 years of experience in the facilities industry, Becky understands the unique challenges that facilities managers face, particularly in maintaining critical HVAC and refrigeration systems. Her relationship-driven approach and focus on operational efficiency will allow Retail Mechanical Services to expand the reach of tailored mechanical solutions that meet the demanding needs of industries like retail, restaurants, banking, and more."Facilities managers need reliable partners who understand both the operational and strategic aspects of their business," said Becky Robbins. "I'm excited to help deliver that level of service, ensuring our clients' systems run smoothly, reduce downtime, and improve cost efficiencies.""We're thrilled to welcome Becky to our team," said Jenn McCoy, Director of Operations at Retail Mechanical Services. "Her personal approach and proven track record in business development will help us continue to deliver exceptional service and expand our footprint."Retail Mechanical Services, headquartered in Bohemia, New York, has established itself as a national leader in commercial HVAC and refrigeration services. With Becky Robbins on board, the company is poised to further strengthen its relationships within the facilities maintenance industry and enhance its service offerings.

Bianca McNamara

Retail Mechanical Services

email us here

+1 631-297-9292

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.