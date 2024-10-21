Venmo Is Now Live For U.S. Users On Moonpay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. users can now buy on MoonPay using Venmo!

This integration simplifies transactions for new users who have a Venmo account and use it for transactions.

“Venmo has transformed the payment experience for millions of users, making it easier and more convenient to transact on the go,” said MoonPay co-founder and CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright.“Integrating Venmo as a payment method on MoonPay is a natural next step towards building the best possible user experience. Not only will Venmo offer a new, frictionless checkout experience for users, it will boost the overall accessibility of the crypto ecosystem.”

Key benefits include:

- Flexibility and choice: MoonPay offers users an extensive array of payment methods.

- Variety in token support: MoonPay users can access dozens of tokens and fund purchases with their linked Venmo account.

- Convenience and speed: Existing users can purchase with Venmo without the need to set up additional accounts or enter new payment info.

- Seamless onboarding: For MoonPay users who do not already have a Venmo account, you will be given the option to sign up when funding their account using Venmo.

- Safety: Existing users will benefit from the safety of Venmo

Over 60 million people in the U.S. use Venmo to send money, split bills, and make secure purchases.

The Venmo integration follows MoonPay's integration with PayPal , which offers users the ability to purchase crypto using PayPal.

Venmo is now available to MoonPay users in the United States and has begun ramping up through MoonPay's partner network. At this time, this functionality will not be available for MoonPay users in New York or Texas.

