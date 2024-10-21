Outcome Of Ukraine's Fight To Determine Global Security Trajectory - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At stake in Ukraine's war for freedom is the future of Europe, NATO, and security of the United States, so they are aware of the price they will have to pay if they surrender to Russia.

This was stated by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke at the Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The outcome of Ukraine's fight for freedom will help set the trajectory for global security in the 21st century. Europe's future is on the line. NATO's strength is on the line. And America's security is on the line," he said.

Austin recalled that the U.S. government had taken urgent measures and since April 2022 it has convened the Ukraine Defense Contact Group 24 times, within which Germany alone has provided military aid worth about $31 billion, and 13 countries are forming an initiative to increase industrial production for Ukraine's needs.

"And I'm proud to remind you that the United States is doing our part as well. My country has committed more than $58 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since February 2022. We've delivered two Patriot batteries and dozens of other air defense systems. We've provided 24 HIMARS rocket systems and thousands of armored vehicles and drones, and millions of rounds of artillery and other critical munitions," the head of the Pentagon noted.

The Defense Secretary assured that America and its allies realize that "in the face of aggression, the price of principle is always dwarfed by the cost of capitulation".

As reported, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on October 21, where he announced a new $400 million security assistance package for the nation.

At talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he discussed the possibilities of Ukraine's air defenses, preparations for winter, and the expansion of the use of long-range capabilities against military targets inside Russia.