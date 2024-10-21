Amir, Italian Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome, Italy: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni, held an official session of talks at Villa Doria Pamphili Palace in the capital Rome today.

At the beginning of the session, HE the Italian Prime Minister welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, hoping that His Highness's visit would contribute to strengthening and developing relations between the two countries and advancing them in various fields.

For his part, HH the Amir thanked HE the Prime Minister for the warm reception, expressing His Highness' aspiration to develop and strengthen the strong relations between the two countries in various fields, for the good and interest of the two friendly countries.

During the session, the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed, especially in the fields of economy, investment, energy and defense, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues and developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the need to intensify efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the State Security Service HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and a number of senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Italian side, the session was attended by Minister of Environment and Energy Security HE Gilberto Fratin, Chief of the Prime Minister's Office HE Gaetano Caputi, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister HE Fabrizio Saggio, HE Franco Federici, Military Advisor to the Prime Minister, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and HE the Italian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting before the talks, during which they reviewed views on a number of regional and international issues.

The Italian Prime Minister hosted a luncheon in honor of HH the Amir and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.