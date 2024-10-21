Long-Range Strikes, Air Defense, Preparation For Winter: Zelensky's Talks With Austin In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, preparations for the upcoming winter period, and the expansion of the use of long-range capabilities against military targets inside Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on X following the meeting with the head of the Pentagon, reports Ukrinform.

"During the meeting we discussed critical defense priorities, including Ukraine's air defense capabilities, preparations for the winter period, and the expansion of long-range weapon use against Russian military targets. Additionally, we focused on efforts to increase the production of strike drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells, and air defense systems," Zelensky wrote.

The president also thanked Austin for the latest package of defense aid to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million.

In addition, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to President Joe Biden, both parties in the U.S. Congress, and the American people for their support since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As reported, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on October 21, announcing a new $400 million security aid package.