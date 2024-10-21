ADA University Announces Record Admissions For 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

ADA University has revealed its admission results for the 2024-2025 academic year, marking a record intake of 1,349 students, Azernews reports.

This includes 1,019 bachelor's and 330 master's students, with 345 admitted through the State Examination Centre (SEC), 503 via SAT results, 20 from IB, and 108 from ADA School.

The university also welcomed 92 international students from 18 countries, including its first-ever student from Brazil. The highest SEC score among admitted students was 700, while the top SAT score reached 1570.

Notably, 32% of students qualified for various tuition waivers, including 18 Presidential Scholars, 12 of whom are studying law. Additionally, 3 students received the Heydar Aliyev Scholarship, while 30 international students benefitted from the Alimardan Bey Topchubashov scholarship programme.

The university also saw significant increases in passing scores for five bachelor's programmes, with the mathematics programme setting a record at 660 points. ADA University continues to expand its academic offerings, introducing new bachelor's programmes in urban planning, communication design, and cattle breeding this year.