ADA University Announces Record Admissions For 2024-2025 Academic Year
Date
10/21/2024 9:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
ADA University has revealed its admission results for the
2024-2025 academic year, marking a record intake of 1,349 students,
Azernews reports.
This includes 1,019 bachelor's and 330 master's students, with
345 admitted through the State Examination Centre (SEC), 503 via
SAT results, 20 from IB, and 108 from ADA School.
The university also welcomed 92 international students from 18
countries, including its first-ever student from Brazil. The
highest SEC score among admitted students was 700, while the top
SAT score reached 1570.
Notably, 32% of students qualified for various tuition waivers,
including 18 Presidential Scholars, 12 of whom are studying law.
Additionally, 3 students received the Heydar Aliyev Scholarship,
while 30 international students benefitted from the Alimardan Bey
Topchubashov scholarship programme.
The university also saw significant increases in passing scores
for five bachelor's programmes, with the mathematics programme
setting a record at 660 points. ADA University continues to expand
its academic offerings, introducing new bachelor's programmes in
urban planning, communication design, and cattle breeding this
year.
MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108802778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.