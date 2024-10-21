Watch: Salman Khan Speaks About 'Blackbuck Murder' In Old Video Social Media Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after Salman Khan's father , famous director Salim Khan, claimed that his son had not killed any blackbuck, an old has surfaced on social where Salman had opened up about 'blackbuck murder'.

In a post on Reddit, shared by r/BollyBlindsNGossip, an India Today journalist was seen asking Salman if he killed the blackbuck. To this Salman replied,“I wasn't the one who shot the blackbuck.”

The video has garnered may views and several netizens have commented on it.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "This is a very good example of sensible anchoring/journalism from the host. She is asking very personal yet probing questions, to a man who could get easily triggered, yet in every sentence she is showing enough empathy that Salman is taking time but eventually opening up to answer."

A second replied,“Bhoi done many terrible things but tbh nobody really knows who shot that poor animal. It could be him, it could be one of the other 3. Fact is that they were all out there hunting endangered animals as if it's some kind of sport.”

"Old cases are strong, if he committed the same crime now that would have been closed by now. Give me on example like this happened in last 10-12 years," commented the third.

A fourth netizens said, "He is telling the truth many knows but those who know believes that it was the same driver who ran over the people sleeping in the side of the road with Salman's car."

Salim alleges threats on Salman are extortion:

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan had alleged the threats are nothing but just“extortion”. He added, as DB noted,“Who should Salman apologise to? Apologies are meant for those with whom you have committed a crime.”

Salim Khan further noted,“Did Salman commit any crime? Have you seen it? Do you know? Have you investigated? We have never even used a gun. Salman said he wasn't even there at that time. Usko koi shauq nahi janwar maarne ka.. (he has no interest in killing animals)..he loves animals,” claimed Salim Khan, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Apart from this, Salim refuted claims of any relationship between Salman Khan and the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He had said,“There is no connection between Salman and the murder of Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique's murder occurred due to a property dispute.”

Recently, Salman Khan received a threatening message on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp. The message demanded money from Khan“to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi.”

Salman Khan became a target of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang after his name cropped up in the 1998 Blackbuck killing case. The incident occurred during the shooting of the 1999 film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' and it is alleged that Salman Khan hunted a blackbuck in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

