Amp, Unveils Their Eighth Issue Of Leading Sonic Branding Magazine, Amplify“The Sound Of Beauty”

Discover How Sonic Branding is Shaping the Beauty and Care Industry, with an Exclusive Ranking of the Top 50 Beauty & Care Brands by Sonic Impact

- Michele Arnese, CEO and Co-Founder at ampMUNICH, GERMANY, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- amp , part of the Landor Group and WPP unveils the highly anticipated 8th edition of their leading sonic branding magazine, amplify“The Sound of Beauty.” This edition dives deep into the untapped potential of sonic branding in the beauty and care sector. In a market dominated by visuals and scents, this issue highlights the emerging role of sound in shaping brand identity and consumer engagement toward multi-sensorial branding. This edition is packed with everything you need to know about the use of sound and music in this rapidly evolving and growing industry.Beauty grew faster than any other consumer sector in 2023 and in 2024, the global beauty industry is valued at $642 billion, representing a 3.28% annual increase. This issue identifies key insights and trends, including the dominance of custom music and sonic logos, yet highlights a significant gap in consistent sonic branding, especially on social media platforms.The amp Research & Insights team leveraged extensive desk research, social media monitoring, and AI evaluation provided by amp's Sonic Hub® tech platform to dissect, analyze, and rank the top 50 beauty and care brands by sonic performance over the last 12 months.Key Findings. Old Spice emerges as the clear leader for sonic performance with 88% usage of its iconic sonic logo and consistent use of custom music across 15% of its content.. LUX claims the #2 spot, using the most branded music in the sector, 20%, largely due to its groundbreaking global sonic identity crafted by women, for women, that creates brand equity over time.. 54% of Gen Z consumers have made purchase decisions based on influencer content, yet many brands, like Gillette, falter by not incorporating their old yet iconic sonic identity across social platforms, placing them 45th.. Only 6 out of 50 brands consistently use their sonic logos, with branded music appearing in just 14% of content on average"While Old Spice and LUX demonstrate the power of sonic branding, the rest of the beauty industry has a unique opportunity to craft and amplify their sound to stand out in a crowded market and build on differentiation and attribution," said Michele Arnese, CEO and Co-Founder at amp. "Our research shows that brands need to embrace sound as a core element of their identity, especially with the rise of sound-on social media platforms like TikTok. But it seems that the majority of beauty brands struggle to implement any sonic strategy at scale," said Bjorn Thorleifsson, Director, Research and Insights at ampAmplify Beauty OverviewThe beauty industry is increasingly integrating sound into branding, but many brands rely too much on generic music, missing opportunities for originality. Brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics have set themselves apart with creative sonic campaigns. Inconsistent music choices in stores, from Sephora to Aesop, can impact the shopping experience, while iconic brands like Gillette, LUX, and Maybelline are refreshing their sound identities. Although virtual try-ons are popular, they lack emotional depth, which sonic branding can enhance. A flexible sonic identity helps avoid fatigue, and the connection between music and makeup-highlighted by figures like David Bowie and KISS, shows the powerful role sound can play in beauty.Industry Article & Interview: WPP trends forecasting agency, Peclers Paris , explores how Techno glam inspires beauty. In addition, amp speaks with the music artists and creatives, iLL Wayno, and Holla FyeSixWun who made huge waves on socials with e.l.f. Cosmetics for their #eyeslipsface challenge which made history as the most viral branded TikTok campaign ever, using e.l.f ́s original branded track, lips.With sonic branding still in its infancy in the beauty world, amplify –“The Sound of Beauty”, is a must-read for industry professionals ready to embrace sound as the next frontier in brand differentiation. For further insights download your copy today and explore the sound of beauty:

