ASUS Announces The Expertbook P5, Its First Copilot+ PC For Work, Is Now Available In Canada

KEY POINTS



First ASUS Copilot+ PC for work: Powered by up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) to deliver up to 47 NPU TOPS

AI-powered productivity and collaboration : ASUS AI ExpertMeet automates meeting minutes, translates subtitles, offers watermarks in calls ASUS ExpertGuardian: Includes commercial-grade BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core PC tech, complimentary 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership









TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announces that the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) , a groundbreaking Copilot+ PC 1 designed to empower modern professionals is now available in Canada, starting October 21st. Available through the ASUS Store , Costco , and select retailers, it comes in four configurations starting at CA$1,299.99.

Powered by up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with 47 NPU TOPS2, the laptop delivers up to 3X the AI performance boost compared to the previous generation. Featuring ASUS AI ExpertMeet, this AI-driven powerhouse streamlines workflows and enhances collaboration. Its sleek, durable aluminum chassis houses a stunning 2.5K 144 Hz display, delivering exceptional visuals. With a 1.29 kg3 feather-light design, robust security features, and a focus on sustainability, ExpertBook P5 is the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals seeking peak performance and efficiency.

The future of work

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ExpertBook P5 boasts a premium aluminum design that seamlessly blends aesthetics and ergonomics. Despite its lightweight construction, at just 1.29 kg, P5 offers exceptional durability - meeting the exacting US MIL-STD 810H military standard. Its thoughtfully designed workspace, featuring conveniently placed function keys and a spacious mouse area, optimizes productivity and comfort during video conferences and multitasking. Engineered with the ASUS ExpertCool thermal structure, a newly-enhanced cooling design, the ExpertBook P5 ensures consistent, optimal cooling whether the lid is open or closed, guaranteeing peak performance even during extended usage. It is a productivity powerhouse designed to elevate professional performance, empowering users to achieve their full potential.

Forwarding the ASUS commitment to sustainability, ExpertBook P5 also represents a significant advancement in sustainable technology. This intelligent product has significantly enhanced its circularity by 10% to reach 50%, utilizing Circular Transition Indicators (CTI) for performance measurement. By incorporating recycled materials and a modular design, ExpertBook P5 directly addresses the pressing issue of e-waste.

Experience the power of AI in meetings

ASUS ExpertBook P5 benefits from the all-new ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an on-device AI assistant that transforms meetings into productive and engaging experiences, leverages advanced AI capabilities to enhance audio, video, and collaboration features, ensuring seamless communication and capturing every important detail.

AI ExpertMeet offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features to elevate every meeting experience. AI Meeting Minutes accurately captures and transcribe meetings, generating detailed summaries and identifying key points from multiple speakers. The AI Translated Subtitles feature provides translations, ensuring seamless communication across languages. Additionally, the Watermark function allows video calls to be personalized with customizable business card information and screen watermarks for added security and professionalism. All powered by on-device intelligence, personal data remains secure, allowing users to focus on ideas without privacy concerns – empower teams with the latest AI technology and unlocking the full potential of virtual collaborations.

ASUS ExpertGuardian: the ultimate guardian for confidential data

ASUS ExpertBook P5 's robust security arsenal safeguards critical data. Engineered with a commercial-grade and NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, it provides a foundational layer of protection against firmware attacks. Coupled with Windows 11 Secured-core PC technologies, the ExpertBook P5 creates a fortified defense against software vulnerabilities. To ensure long-term security, ASUS offers a comprehensive five-year support4 for BIOS and driver updates, safeguarding the system against emerging threats.

Complementing this robust hardware-based security, ExpertBook P5 includes a complimentary one-year McAfee+ Premium membership. This comprehensive security suite leverages McAfee Smart AITM for advanced threat detection, including AI-powered deepfake detection to protect against sophisticated social engineering attacks. Additionally, email scam protection provides an extra layer of defense against phishing attempts.

ASUS Business Support

Understanding the critical needs of modern professionals, ASUS Business Support is not merely a warranty - it's a comprehensive service package that includes on-site repairs, dedicated technical assistance and 24/7 customer support. This robust support framework ensures that every ExpertBook user experiences minimal downtime and receives personalized solutions to their technical issues.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 is available in 4 different configurations starting from October 21st, 2024.

The 4 specifications are available on the ASUS Store , ranging from CA$1,299 to CA$1,799 both for B2B and B2C customers.

The ExpertBook P5 (P5404) with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD, an upgradeable M.2 2230 SSD slot, 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and Windows 11 Home is now available starting from CA$1,299 on the ASUS Store and Costco .

An additional version with Windows 11 Pro is available on the ASUS Store and selected retailers for CA$1,399.

The ExpertBook P5 (P5404) with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, 1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD, an upgradeable M.2 2230 SSD slot, 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and Windows 11 Pro is now available starting from CA$1,799 on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

An additional version with Windows 11 Home will be available later starting from October 28th on the ASUS Store and selected retailers, starting from CA$1,699.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more product photos:

ExpertBook P5 Product Page:

ExpertBook P5 ASUS Store:

ExpertBook P5 Costco:

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Canada Facebook:

ASUS Canada Instagram:

ASUS Canada YouTube:

ASUS Global X (Twitter):

SPECIFICATIONS 5

ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405)