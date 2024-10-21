ASUS Announces The Expertbook P5, Its First Copilot+ PC For Work, Is Now Available In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience AI-powered efficiency and robust security designed for modern achievers - now available in Canada, starting from CA$1,299
KEY POINTS
First ASUS Copilot+ PC for work: Powered by up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) to deliver up to 47 NPU TOPS AI-powered productivity and collaboration : ASUS AI ExpertMeet automates meeting minutes, translates subtitles, offers watermarks in conference calls ASUS ExpertGuardian: Includes commercial-grade BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core PC tech, complimentary 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announces that the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) , a groundbreaking Copilot+ PC 1 designed to empower modern professionals is now available in Canada, starting October 21st. Available through the ASUS Store , Costco , and select retailers, it comes in four configurations starting at CA$1,299.99.
Powered by up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with 47 NPU TOPS2, the laptop delivers up to 3X the AI performance boost compared to the previous generation. Featuring ASUS AI ExpertMeet, this AI-driven powerhouse streamlines workflows and enhances collaboration. Its sleek, durable aluminum chassis houses a stunning 2.5K 144 Hz display, delivering exceptional visuals. With a 1.29 kg3 feather-light design, robust security features, and a focus on sustainability, ExpertBook P5 is the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals seeking peak performance and efficiency.
The future of work
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ExpertBook P5 boasts a premium aluminum design that seamlessly blends aesthetics and ergonomics. Despite its lightweight construction, at just 1.29 kg, P5 offers exceptional durability - meeting the exacting US MIL-STD 810H military standard. Its thoughtfully designed workspace, featuring conveniently placed function keys and a spacious mouse area, optimizes productivity and comfort during video conferences and multitasking. Engineered with the ASUS ExpertCool thermal structure, a newly-enhanced cooling design, the ExpertBook P5 ensures consistent, optimal cooling whether the lid is open or closed, guaranteeing peak performance even during extended usage. It is a productivity powerhouse designed to elevate professional performance, empowering users to achieve their full potential.
Forwarding the ASUS commitment to sustainability, ExpertBook P5 also represents a significant advancement in sustainable technology. This intelligent product has significantly enhanced its circularity by 10% to reach 50%, utilizing Circular Transition Indicators (CTI) for performance measurement. By incorporating recycled materials and a modular design, ExpertBook P5 directly addresses the pressing issue of e-waste.
Experience the power of AI in meetings
ASUS ExpertBook P5 benefits from the all-new ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an on-device AI assistant that transforms meetings into productive and engaging experiences, leverages advanced AI capabilities to enhance audio, video, and collaboration features, ensuring seamless communication and capturing every important detail.
AI ExpertMeet offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features to elevate every meeting experience. AI Meeting Minutes accurately captures and transcribe meetings, generating detailed summaries and identifying key points from multiple speakers. The AI Translated Subtitles feature provides translations, ensuring seamless communication across languages. Additionally, the Watermark function allows video calls to be personalized with customizable business card information and screen watermarks for added security and professionalism. All powered by on-device intelligence, personal data remains secure, allowing users to focus on ideas without privacy concerns – empower teams with the latest AI technology and unlocking the full potential of virtual collaborations.
ASUS ExpertGuardian: the ultimate guardian for confidential data
ASUS ExpertBook P5 's robust security arsenal safeguards critical data. Engineered with a commercial-grade and NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, it provides a foundational layer of protection against firmware attacks. Coupled with Windows 11 Secured-core PC technologies, the ExpertBook P5 creates a fortified defense against software vulnerabilities. To ensure long-term security, ASUS offers a comprehensive five-year support4 for BIOS and driver updates, safeguarding the system against emerging threats.
Complementing this robust hardware-based security, ExpertBook P5 includes a complimentary one-year McAfee+ Premium membership. This comprehensive security suite leverages McAfee Smart AITM for advanced threat detection, including AI-powered deepfake detection to protect against sophisticated social engineering attacks. Additionally, email scam protection provides an extra layer of defense against phishing attempts.
ASUS Business Support
Understanding the critical needs of modern professionals, ASUS Business Support is not merely a warranty - it's a comprehensive service package that includes on-site repairs, dedicated technical assistance and 24/7 customer support. This robust support framework ensures that every ExpertBook user experiences minimal downtime and receives personalized solutions to their technical issues.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
The ASUS ExpertBook P5 is available in 4 different configurations starting from October 21st, 2024.
The 4 specifications are available on the ASUS Store , ranging from CA$1,299 to CA$1,799 both for B2B and B2C customers.
The ExpertBook P5 (P5404) with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD, an upgradeable M.2 2230 SSD slot, 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and Windows 11 Home is now available starting from CA$1,299 on the ASUS Store and Costco .
An additional version with Windows 11 Pro is available on the ASUS Store and selected retailers for CA$1,399.
The ExpertBook P5 (P5404) with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, 1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD, an upgradeable M.2 2230 SSD slot, 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and Windows 11 Pro is now available starting from CA$1,799 on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.
An additional version with Windows 11 Home will be available later starting from October 28th on the ASUS Store and selected retailers, starting from CA$1,699.
Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.
SPECIFICATIONS 5
ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405)
| Model
|
| ExpertBook P5
P5405CSA-P73-CB
| ExpertBook P5
P5405CSA-DH71-CA
| ExpertBook P5
P5405CSA-P53-CA
| ExpertBook P5
P5405CSA-CH51-CB
| Compute
platform
|
| Intel® CoreTM 7 Processor 258 V 32 GB 1.8
GHz (12 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8
Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47
| Intel® CoreTM 5 Processor 226 V 16 GB 1.6
GHz (8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8
Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 40"
| Graphics
|
| Intel® ArcTM 140 V
GPU (16GB)
| Intel® ArcTM 140 V
GPU (16GB)
| Intel® ArcTM 130 V
GPU (8GB)"
| Intel® ArcTM 130 V
GPU (8GB)"
| Display
|
| 14.0" 2560 x 1600 Anti-Glare, 100% sRGB, 400 nits
| Chassis
|
| Color: Misty Grey
| Operating
system
|
| Windows 11 Pro
| Windows 11 Home
| Windows 11 Pro
| Windows 11 Home
| Main memory
|
| 32 GB LPDDR5X-
8533 MOP
| 32 GB LPDDR5X-
8533 MOP
| 16 GB LPDDR5X-
8533 MOP
| 16 GB LPDDR5X-
8533 MOP
| Storage
|
| 1 x 1 TB M.2 PCIe®
4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD, up
to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0
SSD User
upgradeable
| 1 x 1 TB M.2 PCIe®
4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD,
up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0
SSD User
upgradeable
| 1 x 512 GB M.2
PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD,
up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0
SSD User
upgradeable
| 1 x 512 GB M.2
PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD,
up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0
SSD User
upgradeable
| Connectivity
|
| WiFi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
| Camera
|
| 1080p FHD IR camera, Webcam Shield
| I/O ports
|
| 2X ThunderboltTM 4, USB 3.2 Gen2, support wide range 5–20 V
1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, support x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x Kensington® Nano lock slot
| Keyboard
|
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel; backlit, spill-resistant 78 cc
| Touchpad
|
| ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology
| Audio
|
| 2 x speaker
2 x multi-array microphone with intelliGO beam forming
Smart amp technology
Dolby Atmos certified"
| Battery
|
| 63 Wh, 3-cell, Li-polymer
| AC adapter
|
| 65 W non-wall mount Type-C® power jack, Input : 100–240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal
| Dimensions
|
| 31.2 x 22.3 x 1.645 cm
| Weight
|
| 63 Wh battery: starting at 1299 g
| Price
|
| CA$1,799
| CA$1,699
| CA$1,399
| CA$1,299
| Availability
|
| October 10th, 2024
| October 28th, 2024
| October 10th, 2024
| October 10th, 2024
| Where to Buy
|
| ASUS Store
| ASUS Store
| ASUS Store
| ASUS Store
Costco
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 Copilot+ PC experiences are coming. Requires free updates available starting late November 2024. Timing varies by device and region. See The figures are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary in real-world situations.
3 Weight may vary according to specifications
4 Five-year support includes but not limited to OS, BIOS, driver and security-related updates. OS and BIOS security update occurs twice a year.
5 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
