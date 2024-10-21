PRP Labs Expands Product Line With Emcyte's Newest Plasma Protein Concentrator And Adipose Kits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRP Labs now offers EmCyte's new Plasma Protein and Adipose Kits, including FC60, FC120, and PK50.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRP Labs, a leading distributor of EmCyte products in the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of EmCyte's latest Plasma Protein Concentrator and Adipose Concentrate Kits to its product lineup. These innovative kits include the EmCyte FC60 – 60ml Plasma Protein Concentrating Kit , the EmCyte FC120 – 120ml Plasma Protein Concentration Kit , and the EmCyte PK50 Progenikine – Adipose Concentrate Kit .These new additions complement PRP Labs' existing array of cutting-edge PRP and regenerative medicine technologies, further enabling healthcare professionals to deliver superior patient care. The EmCyte FC60 and FC120 Plasma Protein Concentration Kits are designed to offer reliable and high-quality plasma protein concentration for various clinical applications. The PK50 Progenikine Adipose Concentrate Kit provides a streamlined solution for harvesting and concentrating adipose tissue, enhancing outcomes in regenerative therapies.PRP Labs continues its commitment to providing state-of-the-art products that advance regenerative medicine treatments across medical and aesthetic fields.

